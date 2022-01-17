Rapper Chinese Kitty may no longer be dating Quavo, but her new man might have taken a cue from the Migos member, taking back one of the expensive gifts he got her during their relationship after breaking up.

Following her dramatic split from football player Trevon Diggs, Chinese Kitty entered into another relationship, which didn't end up being successful. Throughout the last few months, the influencer has been flaunting her icy wrist, rocking a $150,000 Audemars Piguet watch, which was a gift from her boyfriend. After they broke up recently, Chinese Kitty's ex-man seemingly took a page out of Quavo's book, "repossessing" the watch and taking it back.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Lol my Ex a b*tch N***a took my AP cause I don't want to be with him," complained the rapper on Instagram Stories. "How f*ckin lame @maseratipizzo. Wassup with the Indian givers????? Bro if a girl don't want to be with you now all the sudden y'all wanna take sh*t back. Whyyyyyy y'all buy it in the first place. It's iight though watch how I go up on this f*ckin bum!!!!!"

In a follow-up post, Kitty alleges she actually paid half of the watch, which makes this situation even more confusing.

"By the way I paid 1/2 of it. But it's cool Im pushin P," she wrote.

