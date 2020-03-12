Chet Hanks insists that his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's are "not trippin'" over contracting coronavirus, after Tom announced that he and his wife had both tested positive for the potentially fatal disease while visiting Australia. The rapper formerly known as Chet Haze, who made headlines earlier this year after it he went viral for speaking in a patois dialect, took to Instagram on Wednesday following his parents confirmation that they had contracted COVID-19 AKA the novel coronavirus. Chet addressed the situation in a short video, ditching his usual patois for his regular speaking voice. “What's up, everyone," he began. "Yeah, it’s true. My parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now, 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there."

Despite the mass hysteria surrounding the viral outbreak, Chet ensures everyone that we shouldn't be too worried about the beloved Hollywood treasures he calls Mom and Dad. "I just got off the phone with them," he continues. "They both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’, but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about," he insists. "I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes, but I think it’s all gonna be alright. But I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love." On Tuesday night, the devastating news broke that Tom and Rita were headed into quarantine after Tom, whose upcoming film Greyhound's release has been pushed from May 8th to June 12th due to the coronavirus epidemic, shared a message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of a surgical glove in a trash can. "Hello, folks," he wrote. "Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."



"Well, now. What to do next?" he continued. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!" We wish Tom and Rita a full and fast recovery. Stay safe everyone!