Tom Hanks became a meme last night at the Golden Globe awards with his facial expression resonating with many folks on social media. He saw his name hit trends last night after Ricky Gervais’ opening address but elsewhere, his son was off making headlines for a whole other reason.

After previously being criticized for his blatant use of the n-word in resurfaced videos from years ago, Chet Hanks is back in the headlines for some more cringe-worthy reasons. As he walked the red carpet, Tom’s son filmed a video for his socials and, for some reason, he was speaking in a (very fake) Patois accent. It’s important to note that Chet was born in Los Angeles and has no ties that would support his use of an accent from the islands.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Big up the whole island massive, it’s your boy Chet coming straight from the Golden Globes,” said Hanks, a white man, in his absurd accent. The post was captioned as such: "BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN, CHUNE IN.” Yikes.

Tom Hanks’ son is an aspiring rapper and he’s ruffled feathers before in the past. This time around, people are just cringing hard at how he butchered his Patois accent with one fan writing, "Tom Hanks is so damn unproblematic, and yet…dis child.”

What do you think about Chet Hanks going viral last night at the Golden Globes?