Another year, another Tom Hanks "Inspired By A True Story" film. This time around, Hanks is battling with Nazi in World War II. The trailer for Greyhound, a war epic based on true events, touched down this weekend. The Sony Pictures film looks like it is packed with action, with Hanks leading a group of ships across the Atlantic Ocean. According to Variety, the studio announced that the film has pushed its release date back five weeks from May 8 to June 12, 2020. The plot of the film follows Hanks' Capt. Ernest Krause, who must cross the ocean and reach Europe while being pursued by a wolf pack of Nazi submarines.

Aaron Schneider directed the film from Hanks’ script. Greyhound co-stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. Gary Goetzman produced the film, which is based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd. As the trailer reveals, Capt. Krause embarks on his first trip across the Atlantic when seven ships are taken down by Nazi submarines. We assume everything works out for Hanks' band of military members in the end, but you'll need to wait to find out. Check out the trailer below and go see Greyhound when it hits theaters this Summer.