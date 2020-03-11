Rita Wilson
- Pop CultureChet Hanks Laments Over The "Toxic" Side Of Fame As He Recounts Being JudgedHe's grateful for experiencing all the perks of being Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, but the recognition came with drawbacks.By Erika Marie
- MusicLL Cool J, Cedric The Entertainer, & Rita Wilson Perform Biz Markie Tribute At EmmysMarkie gets a surprise tribute. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureChet Hank's Ex Kiana Parker Sues Him For $1 Million, Alleges Domestic AbuseShe claims she endured several instances of abuse for months.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Has "No Respect" For People Not Wearing Masks During PandemicTom Hanks has recovered from his bout with COVID-19 and doesn't understand why people are still arguing against wearing masks in public.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Hanks On Being Quarantined With Rita Wilson For COVID-19Tom Hanks speaks about being quarantined with his wife, Rita Wilson, while battling COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRita Wilson Describes Coronavirus Experience In First InterviewRita Wilson details her experience with Coronavirus in her first interview since she was diagnosed, and recovered.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureTom Hanks & Rita Wilson Return To U.S. After 2-Week Quarantine In AustraliaTom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially returned to the United States after spending 2 weeks in quarantine in Australia following their coronavirus diagnoses.By Lynn S.
- MusicRita Wilson Raps Naughty By Nature Hit During COVID-19 QuarantineRita Wilson surprised the masses when she shared her "stir crazy" social media clip of herself rapping "Hip Hop Hooray" in full.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Doing "Not Great But Still Okay" In QuarantineTom Hanks is doing "not great but still ok" while he and his wife are recovering from coronavirus in quarantine, according to the actor's sister.By Lynn S.
- RandomTom Hanks & Rita Wilson Released From Hospital After Coronavirus DiagnosisThe couple are now in self-quarantine at their home in Australia.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Provides Coronavirus UpdateTom Hanks shared an update on he and his wife, Rita Wilson, after they tested positive for coronavirus during their visit to Australia and went into isolation.By Lynn S.
- RandomJustin Trudeau & Wife Isolate After She Tests Positive For CoronavirusCanada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, shared with the world that his wife Sophie is under quarantine for the time being.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Hanks & Rita Wilson Contracting Coronavirus Has Everyone In ShamblesTom Hanks broke the news that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, and the world absolutely lost it.By Lynn S.
- GramChet Hanks Insists Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Aren't Worried About CoronavirusChet Hanks reassured everyone that his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, are not fearing for their health after they both tested positive for coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- RandomTom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronavirusTom Hanks & Rita Wilson were in Australia when they came down with symptoms. Hanks shared the news with the world on Instagram.By Erika Marie