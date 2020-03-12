The coronavirus panic has caused stores to run out of items and thousands of people to be quarantined worldwide. Italy has shut down completely and reportedly suspended mortgage payments, while schools and universities have sent students home without a word on when they'll reopen their doors. Companies have told employees to go home, sports games will carry on with crowds, and airlines are flying planes with only a handful of passengers. People worldwide are doing what they can to avoid contracting and spreading coronavirus, but Tom Hanks shared that he and his wife Rita Wilson were recently diagnosed.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

According to Hanks, the acclaimed Hollywood couple were in Australia when they began experiencing coronavirus symptoms. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote in a caption to an Instagram post. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

He added that they'll do whatever is asked of them by medical officials as there are "protocols that must be followed." He added, "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" We send our prayers to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson! Check out Hanks's Instagram post below and another update from the couple's son, Chet Hanks.