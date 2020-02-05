All eyes were on Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, the morning after the 2020 Golden Globes, as news outlets were jumping on the trending topic of his bizarre red carpet moment. A video showed him busting out a Jamaican patois accent while he shouted "BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN." A discussion about cultural appropriation inevitably followed, but Hanks emphasized that he was unfazed by any criticism. The next day, he used the accent in another video on his Instagram page, promoting a "BIG CHUNE" he just released as Something Out West.

Hanks, who uses the stage name Chet Haze, is back to torment all those who were bothered by his Jamaican alter-ego. "HOLD UP WAIT A MINUTE... YALL THOUGHT I WAS FINISHED?!?!????," he started an IG caption, referencing Meek Mill's iconic "Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)." He posted a video of himself entertaining friends at a pool party by talking about how he "no wan no mawga gyal." "Mawga" meaning meager in Jamaican patois, Hanks gives a shoutout to G-Eazy, who seems to prefer thicker women as well.

Hanks preemptively addressed the backlash that this clip was bound to attract. "AND TO ALL YOU LAMES STILL BITCHIN ABOUT APPROPRIATION PREE DIS... YALL CAN “APPROPRIATE” DEEZ NUTZ LMAOOOO," he wrote. The next post on his IG page features him sharing his thoughts on the topic in a more earnest tone.