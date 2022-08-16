Charleston White says that the video circulating on social media of himself apologizing to Nipsey Hussle is not only "fake," but also was recorded last year. White addressed the clip in a video shared online.

"I made that fake apology when we go to Atlanta," White said in the post while laughing. "That fake Nipsey Hussle apology is from last year."



The apology video was shared by DJ Akademiks over the weekend.

"I want to apologize to Nip," White said. "And the reason I'm apologizing, 'cuz the Crip n***a came to me."

He added: "I ain't gon ask y'all to forgive me because I know most of y'all have unforgiving hearts."

White, who was formally associated with the Crips, has since disassociated himself from the gang and works as a motivational speaker on YouTube.

"F**k Nipsey Hussle," White previously remarked, adding, "Death to all Crips and Bloods. Death to all GDs and BDs. May they all die like King Von. May they al die like Drakeo The Ruler. May they all die like Nipsey Hussle."

As for King Von, White recently remarked on the Fresh & Fit podcast that he didn't feel bad for the late rapper, and said that the focus should be shifted to his victims.

Check out the original apology video as well as White's explanation below.

