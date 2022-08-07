Charleston White says that King Von's death was not “unfortunate” and that he was a "demon." The YouTuber discussed the late rapper during a recent appearance on DJ Akademiks' podcast, Fresh & Fit.

“King Von was known to be a killer,” White told Akademiks. “A man who killed Black people. A man who was accused of killing a Black girl … He’s celebrated, right? You got celebrities who take pictures in front of his mural. What about his victims family? … Why don’t y’all ever speak for them?”



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

He went on to complain about Von being successful by "rapping about his murders" and says that more attention should be given to "the victims." White was likely referencing the 2014 shooting, in which Von was arrested in connection to the death of Malcolm Stuckey and the injury of two other men. Charges were dropped in 2017 after witnesses failed to testify.

“Fuck that idol! That idol is a demon! A self-proclaimed demon!" White continued. "N***a, I don’t ride with demons. When did Black people start riding with demons, homie? We got grandmothers who pray, mothers who say, ‘Son, bless your food before you eat it.’ So I’m looking at this and everybody is siding with King Von.

“What about these victims over here who nobody shining the light on? So, these people are hurting; they don’t have a voice. They don’t have nobody [who] can say, ‘Man, fuck them.’ But they saying, ‘Fuck King Von because he’s been accused of killing their people."

Von was shot and killed on November 6, 2020, during an altercation with Quando Rondo’s crew in Atlanta, Georgia. He was just 26 years old.

Check out White's appearance on Fresh & Fit below.

