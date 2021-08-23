On a recent Breakfast Club interview released today (August 23), Louisianna rapper Boosie Badazz discussed having immunity from being blackballed, doing too much on Instagram, his multiple endorsements, his feelings about the gay community, and Lil Nas X. Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God challenges the rapper on his publicly shared controversial opinion, but throughout the 56-minute long interview, Boosie stands by many of his controversial, oftentimes homophobic comments. The rapper once made headlines for getting his underage son oral sex and has been publicly criticized for his transphobic remarks towards Dwayne Wade's daughter Zaya Wade.

The way Boosie sees it though is that he represents a large number of people who share his views but often are afraid to speak up. “They got millions of people that love what I’m doing,” he said. Later on in the interview, he expressed the following, “I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion...If you say anything, ‘I’m straight, I like women,’ it’s vulgar,” he said. “You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore.”

Read below to see more of Boosie's strong opinions and moments when Charlagmane Tha God attempts to challenge him.

Boosie's Most Memorable Remarks

"I pay me, you can’t blackball me...it’s hard to blackball me”

“I’m a voice for people who can’t speak”

“Everybody else is ran by the industry”

“I feel they [the gay community] are attacking our children"

“I mean everything I say and I say what I mean. But sometimes I feel like I say it the wrong way"

"The world has an opinion"

Moments When Charlamagne Challenges Boosie

"But last time you said your mom told you to 'stop volunteering your opinion for things that ain’t got nothing to do with you'"

"...you sat down with Mike Tyson and told Mike Tyson 'you should mind your business sometime too”

"I saw you say that you feel he [Lil Nas X] is a negative influence. Why we acting like rappers haven’t been negative influences for years? Whether it's talking about murder, celebrating the drug culture, celebrating gang culture, violence against women--we just as negative"

"What have street rappers done to the kids?"

"I don't understand that logic, Boosie. I saw you say that people try to be straight. How do you try and be straight?"

"You ever thought about going to therapy?"

Despite having many talented members of the queer community contribute to the culture, Hip-Hop has grappled with homophobia. Watch full interview below.