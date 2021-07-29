There have been several voices added to the conversations involving DaBaby's homophobic remarks in recent days. Tory Lanez, T.I. and Boosie Badazz have defended rappers' rights to speak out, with the latter two involving Lil Nas X into the controversy unprovoked. Earlier today, T.I. suggested that rappers are being bullied by the gay community while detractors counterargued that artists are being held accountable in ways they haven't been in the past.

DaBaby's comments about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQIA+ community were enough to have people up in arms, but Boosie's rant about the gay community and Lil Nas X has caused the Rap veteran to remain a trending topic throughout the day (July 28). The comments did not go unnoticed on Chika, and she made sure to call out Boosie's current, and past, behaviors.

"Remember when boosie paid someone to sexually assault his son? oral sex, was it? so r*pe. remember when boosie paid money to have his son r*ped? in order to 'train him.' bc it takes training. boosie thinks you have to practice being a sexuality. i wonder why," Chika tweeted. The Grammy-nominated rapper was referring to Boosie revealing last year that he allegedly facilitated his 12-year-old son receiving oral sex from a "super grown" woman.

"It seems to me that Boosie is mad that he can’t suppress his sexuality without the temptation of oiled up scantily clad n*ggas making it hard. ('it' being his d*ck.)," she continued. Someone attempted to curb the conversation and accused Chika of accusing homophobic men of being "down low."

"This conversation isn’t about being DL, because that conversation is far more nuanced than y’all make it. and quite frankly, Twitter won’t handle it with care. however, it’s wild that the loudest homophobes have homoerotic tendencies themselves. yet condemn those who are open." Read through her tweets below.



