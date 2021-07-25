Boosie Badazz is one of the most carefree and unapologetic rappers in Hip-Hop. Even though he's a person who fought cancer for years and got shot in the leg less than a full year ago, Boosie isn't someone that fans typically see in low spirits for long. In 2021 alone, the Hip-Hop community has witnessed the charismatic rapper joking with DJ Vlad for months, touching on everything from Saweetie and Quavo's infamous breakup to interracial dating.

Well, it appears that something did put a serious damper on Boosie's mood this weekend. The "Wipe Me Down" artist was in South Carolina on Saturday for a show with Moneybagg Yo at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, and he was apparently in desperate need of a belt that matched his outfit before his set.



Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

Boosie resorted to his new Instagram account to ask his most dedicated fans to grab a green belt from a nearby mall and bring it to the stadium for him. "If u n greenville mall get me a green belt the color of the message sign on the Iphone," Boosie wrote. "Bring it to tback gate at arena security will be waiting to let u n."

Unfortunately for Boosie, his last-ditch effort for a green belt was ultimately unsuccessful, and after hitting the stage, he uploaded a video of himself moping. "No belt," he wrote on top of the video, confirming that his inability to secure an iPhone message-colored belt was the root of his sadness.

See the screengrab of his pitiful-looking Instagram story below.