A polarizing topic that has permeated social media this week has been the announcement that Roc Nation and the NFL have joined forces. There has been much speculation as to what moves Jay Z will be making with the league in this upcoming year, but on Friday, news circulated that the hip hop mogul would soon become part-owner of an NFL team.

The NFL's Commissioner, Roger Goddell, sat down with Jay Z and various reporters to discuss the partnership, and in the room was The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God. In a leaked clip, Charlamagne questions Jay and asks him about Kaepernick's future in the NFL. However, the talk show host took to his Instagram to share that there were many other topics that he directly asked Goddell that were carefully cut.

"Let the record show the @nfl edited all my questions to Roger Goodell," he began. "I asked Goodell was Kaep blackballed and he said 'No, owners can sign him whenever they want.' I also asked him about people saying this partnership is disingenuous because Kaep doesn’t have a job, and I told him the best PR move the @NFL could do is to sign Kaep but all that’s on the cutting room floor somewhere but this post isn’t about me, it’s about the conversation being had. Like I said In a previous post.....Kaep’s protest worked and continues to work. Awareness has been raised and after awareness comes action."

He added that regardless of the backlash that Jay has been receiving for this deal, he's going to stand by the rapper's power move. "In order to be successful and sustain any process of meaningful change both awareness and action are necessary," he wrote. "I don’t see why anyone would think Jay is doing this for any reason other than he thinks he can make a real change. Has he not shown us he knows how to move in a room full of vultures?" Charlamagne's question is a direct nod to Jay's hot song, "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," as is his follow up sentence. "NFL shady it needs to be taken over!"