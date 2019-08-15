New York rapper Nicki Minaj has been all over the news this week. It's been a rollercoaster ride for the Barbs as they've got to hear their Queen chew out media types across the country for constantly trying to discredit her. She started with Joe Budden on Queen Radio, arguing with him about how he constantly tries to tear her down. Then, she took aim at Charlamagne the God by saying he led a "hate train" against her. Since the accusations were made, Charla tried to clear up any confusion on his radio show, saying that he has nothing but love for Minaj. However, the femcee wasn't hearing any of it.

She took to Twitter to call out the hip-hop commentator on his alleged hypocrisy, saying that he gets giddy whenever someone tries to shut down the Queen. "Charlemagne get so excited when he thinks some1 bout to say smthn negative about me," wrote Minaj. "That tail get to wagging, that lil pussy get to poppin, he get to giggling 😂They banned me from the show but always talkn bout me. I’m pullin up cuz we in NY soon. I’d rather be invited tho js."

There are a few things to gather from her response. For starters, she's apparently banned from appearing on The Breakfast Club. In addition to that, she doesn't even care about the restrictions imposed on her because she's planning on pulling up anyways. This is bound to get interesting.