Colin Kaepernick is one of the most polarizing people in all of sports due to his political protests that shook up the NFL in 2017. As you probably remember, Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem as a way to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. These protests garnered mixed reactions with many people taking issue with him bringing a political agenda to the sports realm. Since the 2017 season, Kaepernick has been unable to find work and it appears as though he has been completely blackballed by the league.

Despite all of this, Kaepernick is remaining optimistic that he can get back into the league and today, he took to Instagram with a video of himself participating in what looks like a pretty intense workout. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback can be seen lifting weights and getting absolutely shredded while noting that he has gone over 800 days without NFL work.

There is no telling whether or not Kap will be able to get himself into the league anytime soon, although it's pretty cool to see him still giving it a bit of a go. It would be great to see him throw the football around as that would be the true test as to whether or not he can still play high-level football.

Perhaps a team will take a waiver on him this season if their quarterback goes down with an injury.