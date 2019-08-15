Jay-Z levelled up in a major way this week, announcing that he and his Roc Nation team will be partnering with the NFL to produce upcoming editions of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and other performances. The move has been celebrated by many but it's equally been shut down by others. Critics of the deal are wondering how/why Hov would choose to partner with the league when people like Colin Kaepernick, who peacefully protested during the National Anthem, are still out of a job. A recent meeting between the commissioner Roger Goodell, Jay-Z, and members of the media has leaked and in the audio, you can hear Charlamagne Tha God asking Hov the tough questions.



Right off the bat, Charla wanted one thing answered from Jay-Z. He wanted to know why he would sign a deal with the NFL with Kaep still out of work. That's a question that J. Cole, who recently voiced his support for the quarterback, would likely love to ask himself. Jay responded to the host of The Breakfast Club by bringing up Colin's original goal in kneeling during the Anthem. "To take it back, I think that we forget that Colin's whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice, right?" asked Jay in return. "In that case, this is a success. This is the next thing."

As a follow-up question, Hov was asked if he would kneel or stand before the game kicked off and he noted that he believes we're far past that point. Jay was then asked if he believes players should stop protesting, to which he responded that he believes they should have the right to peacefully protest if they choose. However, he thinks that it's time to take action and he hopes to actually create change in the league and the world with his partnership.

