Three years ago, Colin Kaepernick began his silent protest against systemic oppression. He, and a number of other professional football players, started kneeling during the National Anthem as a means to communicate a message to the country's higher-ups that something needs to change. After this week's reports that Jay-Z is partnering with the league to produce their Super Bowl Halftime Show and other performances, things are moving in the right direction but this is an issue much larger than just football. Kap is speaking to the black experience in America and things are still critically bad right now. He reminded everybody that the fight isn't over by putting together a short video to commemorate his journey over the last three years and North Carolina rapper J. Cole has officially chimed in on the matter, reaching out to the NFL in an effort to get the man his job back.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played a game of professional football in years despite his obvious ability to still lead a team. J. Cole wants that to change in the upcoming campaign and he's taking to social media to speak his mind. "Thank you @Kaepernick7 we ain’t forgot," wrote the recording artist on Twitter before uttering his plea: "@nfl let the man work."

Do you think Kap will have a job in the upcoming season? Fingers crossed.