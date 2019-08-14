Tomi Lahren (and most people who voted for Donald Trump in the last election) have a major issue with the NFL. After Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the National Anthem several years ago, people started boycotting the league, noting that they were allowing their players to disrespect the flag and the country they live in. Kap has explained on more than one occasion that his peaceful protest was not even about the flag. In fact, it was more of a critique on police brutality. Lahren has trashed the quarterback often and now that Jay-Z has signed a lucrative deal with the NFL to produce their Super Bowl Halftime Show and more, she's pissed.



The controversial political commentator took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the matter, expressing some hot takes along the way. "Jay-Z will be consulting with the NFL for the Super Bowl halftime show and other performances because apparently the league doesn't hate America and law enforcement officers at a level satisfactory enough for the former drug dealer," wrote the television star. Um... okay. For starters, Jay-Z has accomplished so much in his career (the man is a freaking billionaire, for goodness sake) to be referred to as a "former drug dealer." He's a multi-platinum recording artist, a rap mogul, a successful business owner, an investment guru, and somebody that kids should look up to. But nah, he's just a "former drug dealer" to good ole' Tomi Lahren.

On the real, congratulations to Hov on this historic partnership. This is huge news and should be celebrated, not used to tear the man down.