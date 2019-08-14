nfl deal
- MusicJay-Z Addresses NFL "Sellout" Claims On "Flux Capacitor"Jay-Z denies "selling out" when he made his deal with the NFL last year on Jay Electronica's "Flux Capacitor," off his new album, "A Written Testimony."By Lynn S.
- SportsJay-Z & NFL-Endorsed Charity Responds To Backlash For Cutting Off Teenagers' DreadlocksStill no comment from NFL or Jay-Z, though. By Noah C
- MusicBeyoncé Catches Heat For Not Commenting On Jay-Z's NFL Deal: Twitter ReactsDon't tell Beyoncé when to speak. By Noah C
- MusicT.I. Emphasizes Again That He Is Team Jay-Z After NFL DealT.I. supports Jay's 'action > words' stance. By Noah C
- MusicDiddy Goes On Long-Winded Twitter Spree About Jay-Z & The NFLDiddy says that Jay-Z is one of the greatest to ever do it and should not be vilified for his NFL deal. By Alex Zidel
- FootballJay-Z Won't Be A Part-Owner Of An NFL Team: ReportWhole lotta he-say, she-say goin' on over here.By Aron A.
- SportsColin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Calls Jay Z’s NFL Partnership “Cold-Blooded”Kaepernick's lawyer is not a fan of Jay Z's NFL partnership.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsCharlamagne Tha God Presses Jay-Z Over NFL Deal, Citing Kaepernick In Leaked AudioJay-Z speaks on peaceful protests and taking real action in a meeting with Roger Goodell and Charlamagne Tha God.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Discredits Jay-Z As A "Former Drug Dealer" After NFL DealJay-Z signed a historic deal with the NFL and Tomi Lahren tries to tear him down for it.By Alex Zidel