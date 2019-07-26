Chance The Rapper, Nicki Minaj & Lil Durk "Slide Around" For Smooth New Song

When the clock struck midnight, everybody was refreshing their favourite streaming service to see if Chance the Rapper actually dropped his new album. The Big Day was expected to arrive on July 26 and even though we didn't get it this morning, it dropped a few moments ago. Finally, we get to hear Chano's debut album and as we digest the first few songs, one is already standing out. Nicki Minaj makes several appearances on the album, reviving her Roman Zolanski alter-ego and spitting some hard bars while she goes for a smoother approach on "Slide Around." The song also features Lil Durk.

One of the grooviest jams on The Big Day is this cut involving Chance, Nicki and Durkio. This marks the first collaboration between all three rappers. Nicki and Chano have worked together in the past but Durk absolutely kills his portion of the track too. "Slide Around" is more of a melodic track, featuring the rappers using their singing voices and putting some light auto-tune on top to spice things up.

What do you think of "Slide Around?" Listen to the full album here and don't forget to leave a rating above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I still got hoop dreams

I got mood swings

I could do things in a plain white tee and some blue jeans