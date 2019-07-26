mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chance The Rapper, Nicki Minaj & Lil Durk "Slide Around" For Smooth New Song

Alex Zidel
July 26, 2019 13:38
1K Views
45
4
CoverCover

Slide Around
Chance The Rapper Feat. Nicki Minaj & Lil Durk
Produced by Pi'erre Bourne

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
56% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Chance The Rapper's album dropped a little late but it's here.


When the clock struck midnight, everybody was refreshing their favourite streaming service to see if Chance the Rapper actually dropped his new album. The Big Day was expected to arrive on July 26 and even though we didn't get it this morning, it dropped a few moments ago. Finally, we get to hear Chano's debut album and as we digest the first few songs, one is already standing out. Nicki Minaj makes several appearances on the album, reviving her Roman Zolanski alter-ego and spitting some hard bars while she goes for a smoother approach on "Slide Around." The song also features Lil Durk.

One of the grooviest jams on The Big Day is this cut involving Chance, Nicki and Durkio. This marks the first collaboration between all three rappers. Nicki and Chano have worked together in the past but Durk absolutely kills his portion of the track too. "Slide Around" is more of a melodic track, featuring the rappers using their singing voices and putting some light auto-tune on top to spice things up.

What do you think of "Slide Around?" Listen to the full album here and don't forget to leave a rating above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I still got hoop dreams
I got mood swings
I could do things in a plain white tee and some blue jeans

Chance The Rapper
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  5
  4
  1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Chance The Rapper Nicki Minaj Lil Durk Pi'erre Bourne alter ego new music new song The Big Day chicago
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Chance The Rapper, Nicki Minaj & Lil Durk "Slide Around" For Smooth New Song
45
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject