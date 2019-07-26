Anybody that stayed up last night expecting some new music from Chance the Rapper went to bed with a tear in their eye because, unfortunately, the long-awaited Owbum did not actually release as promised. This week, Chano was teasing his new body of work hard, letting everybody know that at midnight on Friday, everybody would be able to check out some new tunes. While we were gifted fresh projects from YBN Cordae, Young Dolph, and a number of other heavy hitters, Chance the Rapper was nowhere to be found. Without an explanation and with mere hours left before the end of July 26, fans are confused as to when they'll get to stream The Big Day.



It would appear as though the album got pushed back, perhaps because there were issues at the streaming level. However, The Big Day is still nowhere to be found on Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, or any other music service. This is similar to what happened with 21 Savage in December of last year when he teased a release date for i am > i was before pushing it back to the end of the month. Could this be part of a larger strategy for Chance?

Check out some of the best reactions from below and let us know if you've got your eye out for new Chance.