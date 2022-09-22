As many in Hip Hop rally support of Ludacris's longtime manager Chaka Zulu, new footage has emerged. As we've previously reported, Zulu was outside an Atlanta restaurant when a fight broke out. During the scuffle, it was stated that Zulu brandished a weapon, shooting and killing 23-year-old Artez Benton. He was arrested and quickly made bond, but many took to the internet to say he shouldn't have been apprehended in the first place.

In a statement by Zulu's legal team, they were "disappointed" in the police's decision "to bring charges against" their client over the June 2022 incident.

They went on to say that witnesses and footage show that Zulu was "attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals," including Benton who was killed in the fray. Zulu faces charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, simple battery, and more.

In a video shared today (September 22), a portion of the altercation can be seen. Zulu was outside of his eatery with a man named Tre'mon Robinson who had reportedly been kicked out. While Zulu was involved in an incident with Robinson, several other people came running toward him, with one person punching him to the ground before a group of others began to beat him.

In the melee, Zulu pulled out a gun and began shooting, striking Benton. Zulu's assistant, a woman, attempted to help him by hitting one of the men involved, but he struck her in the head twice before she fell to the floor. A man named Corey Crawford, one of the handfuls that attacked Zulu, reportedly fired off a few shots of his own.

According to TMZ, Crawford did shoot Zulu in the back. Zulu has claimed self-defense.

