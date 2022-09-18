In the days since the shocking news of Chaka Zulu's arrest and murder charges, both the music executive's lawyer and sister have shared statements in an attempt to help clear his name. Ludacris' manager turned himself in to the authorities last week after learning of an arrest warrant and was able to quickly bond out the same day.

As HipHopDX notes, aside from the murder charges Zulu is also facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and simple battery.

Chaka Zulu attends "The Black Godfather" premiere in 2019 -- Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Hours after the news was made public, attorney Gabe Banks shared a statement on his Instagram. "Mr. Chaka Zulu, the beloved son of the City of Atlanta is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022," he wrote.

"A close review of all of the evidence, including surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenceless posture."

Banks points out that his client only fired his weapon – which he was licensed to carry – in an attempt to save his own life. "Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants."





As for his family, Zulu's sister Aiyisha Obafemi used IG to share her message as well, bringing some important information to light. "Not only has APD charged my brother, they have not charged the people who jumped and stomped him (including the deceased), nor the person who shot him," she shared.

"They have the names, witness statements, video surveillance etc. We demand justice and that a full investigation is done. Chaka has been a son of Atlanta for over 30 years and his character and reputation speak for themselves. Put some respect on his name! #IStandWithChaka #StandWithChaka #Justice4Zulu."





