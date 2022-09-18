Ludacris‘ longtime manager Chaka Zulu has reportedly been arrested in connection to a fatal triple shooting in June that was originally thought to be committed in self-defense. Zulu is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery.

The news was first reported by WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden who confirmed on Twitter, “BREAKING: Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu arrested on murder charge. The music executive, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, is also charged w/ aggravated assault , possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery, according to jail records. @wsbtv.”



Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Seiden added that Zulu turned himself into authorities on September 13 and bonded out on the same day.

The incident reportedly took place in a shopping center parking lot, leaving 23-year-old Artez Benton dead. Zulu and a third person were both hospitalized with gun wounds. It's unclear what prompted the dispute.

Zulu's lawyer has since provided a statement to Seiden claiming that the incident was self-defense.

"Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening," the statement reads. "Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his named will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night."

