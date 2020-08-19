This situation is heating up very quickly.

Over the weekend, Celina Powell and her friend Aliza were guests on the No Jumper podcast, where they spoke about Trey Songz and his alleged abusive sexual behavior. Aliza claimed that, without her consent, Trey started peeing on her in the bathtub, also threatening to throw her phone and purse off the balcony. She claims to have asked several times when she could leave his hotel room, to which he ignored her.

It took a minute for people to actually take notice of the allegations and, this morning, Trey Songz became a trending topic on Twitter. He addressed the allegations.

"I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life," said Trey.

Celina Powell is not happy with his response, taking to Twitter to air out her own experience with the singer after staying silent for a long time.

"Wow. Woke up to this trending.. for two years now i tried to block this off but fuck it .. let’s talk," started Celina. "April 6th, @TreySongz you forced me to do something’s & threw my phone off the balcony, refused to let me & another younger girl go. I’m used to being treated like shit. So I didn’t know how to handle it but call the police. U & I live in the same building. YOU said you’d make it uncomfortable for me to live peacefully. I dropped the charges. Fast toward now, I went to therapy. I healed. U were my fav singer tbh. So, with being fucking SCARED of knowing what you’re capable of doing & living 3 Floors down, plus just being beaten by Tory Lanez, I’m like stuck. I did think you’re a changed man since your son & I still am proud."

She went on to share police reports of the situation with Trey, also sharing email communications with lawyer Lisa Bloom.

