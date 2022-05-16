Summer 2022 is feeling more and more like life before the pandemic as more of our favourite artists head out on tour and headline festivals all around the world. This past weekend, Las Vegas was even busier than usual as it was home to not only the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, but also the Lovers & Friends Music Festival.

This year's lineup boasted names like Sean Paul, T-Pain, Timbaland, Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, Nelly TLC, as well as Ms. Lauryn Hill – and that's just on the Lovers Stage. Other performances came from Fabolous, Lil Kim, Akon, Trey Songz, Kelis, and Ciara, who entertained audiences in person and online with some twerking.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Over on the Bling Stage at 8 PM – right between Keith Sweat and Twista – 35-year-old Cassie Ventura took to the stage, performing some of her biggest hits in a pair of tiny denim shorts.

@theshaderoom got ahold of some footage and fans quickly expressed how happy they are to see the "Me & U" vocalist back on stage. "I was there!! She sound great and look great! Happy to see her back!" one user wrote.

"She will forever be sickening," another fan wrote. "@cassie has always been and will always be top-tier."





Following her performance at Lovers & Friends, it looks like the Connecticut native stayed booked and busy, hosting an afterparty at a Vegas nightclub that was also attended by Travis Scott.

Ahead of her return to the stage, Cassie made headlines with a few spicy thirst traps earlier this year; first, she shared a series of ethereal bikini photos, and just a few weeks later, she posed nude for IG – read more about that here, and check out more clips and pictures from the star's weekend in Las Vegas below.