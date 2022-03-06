As we continue to creep closer and closer to the spring season and warmer weather, more and more attention-grabbing photos from our favourite stars have continued to pour out across social media, prepping us for the impending Hot Girl Summer that's to come.

The most recent famous face to break the internet with their bodacious body is none other than singer-songwriter Cassie Ventura, who dropped off a selection of bikini photos taken in front of a beautiful projected image of a moon on the wall behind her.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"Goodnight Moon," the mother of two wrote in the caption, tagging @solomioswim as her bikini credits. Over in the comment section, Lil' Kim, Shay Mitchell, Eugena Washington, Paloma Ford, and Snoh Aalegra have all shown endless love to The Perfect Match actress.

"Woah Cass – this just slapped me in the face," one comment reads. "The prettiest human, inside and out," and "Wow!!!!! C, you look insanely perfect," others chimed in.





Back in January of 2021, Cassie opened up about wanting to give herself some time to have her "body back for a minute" before she and her husband Alex Fine decide to expand their family of four.

"Before COVID, I was casually talking to my doctor about birth control, but once the stay-at-home order went into effect, I was lax about going to the doctor because I didn't want to go out of the house unless necessary. Of course, I had no idea how fertile you are after having a baby, so I delayed. And, here we are, seven months later!" she told PEOPLE when she was pregnant with baby number two.





Speaking of hot bikini photos, Kim Kardashian shared a handful of fire photos to her feed earlier this weekend as well – read more about that here.