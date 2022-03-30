Cassie never fails when it comes to alluring Instagram posts, and today she decided to turn up the heat even more.

Earlier today, Cassie posted photos from a campaign shoot with makeup brand Patrick Ta to unveil her new “Major Dimensions II” The Rose Pallet, along with two new eyeliners.

The collection of photos shows the singer posing naked with a gigantic pink rose, a nod to the theme of her upcoming latest collection.





Cassie is no stranger to showing off her figure, and rightfully so. Just a few weeks ago, the "Me and U" singer posted some stunning photos in a Solo Mío swimsuit, simply captioning the post "Goodnight Moon (two-colored moon Emoji).





Last year, Cassie spoke on wanting to have her body back for a minute before her next pregnancy. This stemmed from the singer and her husband Alex Fine, having their first child Frankie and less than a year later, conceiving their second child.

In 2020 when she was asked about her post-baby workout body, she noted that she didn't rush herself to lose weight.

"The female body is truly an amazing thing," she wrote on one of her 2020 Instagram stories. "I didn't rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months. I stopped putting so much pressure and stress on myself and with less stress and healthier habits this is me today 7 months postpartum."

Even without rushing herself, and just a year after giving birth to her second child Sunny, Cassie undoubtedly has her bikini body all the way together, right in time for spring and summer's upcoming arrival.