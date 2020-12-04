This week, two prominent rappers are facing serious jail time after indictments had been handed down. G Herbo is accused of being involved in an identity theft and wire fraud ring, while the FBI alleges that Casanova and 17 other reported gang members are not only tied to the murder of a 15-year-old but have also trafficked guns and drugs around New York. Both artists have denied the allegations against them, and on Thursday (December 3), Casanova turned himself over to the police. However, he delivered a message to the public before doing so.

"As you probably already know, I'm fighting serious charges right now. I'm innocent, that's one," said the rapper. "Two, I've been fighting my whole life so I'll get through this. Just understand how they can get you jammed up. You don't know nobody, you ain't got nothing to do with nothing and still get you jammed up. Rappers, we are a target. Be careful out there. Watch who you associate with, watch who people bring you around. I'll see y'all soon, God willing."

In the wake of Casanova's warning, a clip from an interrogation circulated on social media. In the video, a woman is being questioned by authorities and gives them names of who was involved in the alleged illegal operation. She names Casanova in the clip, and reports quickly circulated that this was a friend of the rapper's girlfriend, but the identity of the woman in the video hasn't been shared. It's unclear how this video surfaced, so it's validity and connection to this case has yet to be verified. Check out Casanova and the interrogation below.