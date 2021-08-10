Casanova Associate Shantay Outlaw Strikes Plea Deal With Feds: Report

Eighteen people were named in the indictment that included rapper Casanova and an update is being offered about one of them. After being denied bail, Casanova has remained behind bars since December, and as he denies the accusations being built against him in a RICO case, his alleged associate, Shanay Outlaw, has reportedly agreed to a plea deal.

The Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation has been targeted by federal authorities as they have been accused of gang activity, drug dealing, weapons charges, violence, and even murder. AllHipHop reports that Outlaw, nicknamed "Easy," was in charge of not only supervising UGSN's financial dealings but was a participant in alleged offenses.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

The outlet also stated that Outlaw's involvement was uncovered through wiretaps as authorities learned just how close she was to the reported gang. She is accused of participating in the development of a fraudulent non-profit organization called Determined Adults Exceedingly Motivating Peers Into Responsible Entrepreneurs, or D.A. E.M.P.I.R.E. Investigators reportedly claimed that the organization wasn't about uplifting the community, but was allegedly set in place to filter grants to UGSN members.

Two others listed in the RICO indictment have already agreed to plea deals, making Outlaw the latest in what many expect to be a handful of associates to do so. It is unclear how much time Outlaw is facing under this deal, as are the details of her agreement with authorities.

