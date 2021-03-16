Days ago, Casanova expressed his disappointment in people who he believed were supposed to be in his corner. Since his arrest back in December, both the rapper and his wife, Jasmere Corbett, have taken to social media to call out people in their lives who have mysteriously disappeared following the news of Casanova's run-in with the law. He remains incarcerated as prosecutors attempt to build a case against him, as they accuse Casanova of several charges including being a drug trafficker and a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang.



Casanova has denied the charges against him and has shared on social media that he's sure that he'll return home sooner than later. However, VladTV reports that the rapper has been denied bond once again, and it seems that Casanova's previous interview with Nick Cannon was mentioned during his recent bail hearing.

The outlet reportedly obtained audio of the hearing where a prosecutor brings up Cannon and Casanova's chat where the rapper said that he's "still ape," interpreted to mean that he's a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation. With the information provided, the judge decided to keep Casanova under lock and key until his trial begins.

Yesterday (March 16), we reported on Casanova sharing his ire about not receiving support while in jail. "IF YOU AIN’T SEND ME NO MONEY OR CHECK IN ON ME AND YOU SUPPOSEDLY MY MANS, SUCK MY D*CK [eclamation point emoji] AND THAT GOES FOR ANYBODY!" Listen to the hearing in full below and catch highlights around the 8-minute and 42-minute marks.