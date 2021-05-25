It's a given that New York rappers Troy Ave and Casanova have zero love for one another, but the former emcee made sure to let everyone know exactly why he can't stand the guy he unfavorably deemed "Assanova" — on Christmas Day no less! — with a longwinded Instagram post full of receipts.



Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Coors Light

We could try to explain it for you, but it's maybe best if you had it all broken down from Troy Ave's perspective directly. Take a look below at what he said in the caption to his slanderous note for Casanova:

“Caswell #Casanova Senior” cooperated with the police and snitched on his “Friend” Classik about a murder investigation. He foolin the crowd, I never ð§¢ even against people ion fuk wit. That’s called Integrity these clowns wouldn’t know nothing bout it! check the NY post for details ð âð¾This why I’m 1 of the realist to ever go from the streets to music. I DONT LIE not even on oops! I only deal in facts I came in this game looking like everything I rap about. I never started no issues, I NEVER HATED! I jus put on for my city & kept it authentic. My real fans know Wsup and that’s why y’all ride 4 me! But we outnumbered by these frauds, They talk tough but join gangs for protection, they Dick ride instead of standing on they own two. They the users not the dealers! They talk about being rich off trappin but u can see they broke or have rented apartments & cars! Troy Ave own everything ! Unfortunately other fake ones is in positions of power and they block people like Us! they try to assassinate my character and destroy my livelihood and a lot of so called “real n***as” let them! All cause they wanted to be accepted! They called me a rat every chance they got, knowing damn well my case is on camera and it’s self defense. I guess if somebody break in ya house kill ya family and u fight for the gun but police see u shooting at them u pose to say “I killed my family i don’t know who that person is y’all saw me shooting at” man FOH! I sat in jail, lost my money and almost lost my kids behind a hater ... I’m done being a “Real N***a” cause I was THE REALIST and they ain’t appreciate it ima jus continue to be a “REAL MAN” I jus dropped arguably “THE RAP ALBUM OF THE YEAR” may not get the credit but ima take the cash long as y’all feel it and spread the word! #StreetsIsAMyth I Bully the Bullies I’m a Soldier Of GOD! #GODisGreatPaperStraight #RIPCLASSIK PS (MADE UP RAPS IS EASY BUT ITS HARDER TO MAKE REAL LIFE LYRICAL) SO IMA NEED EXTRA POINTS ON THE BARS FOR THE TRUTH FACTOR ð¤¯"

You can peep the full post below, complete with the document that Troy believes is proof that Casanova did his friend dirty by cooperating with the feds. It's hard for any of us to pass judgement since no one really knows the full details, but let us know what you all think down below in the comments section after peeping the "paperwork" below: