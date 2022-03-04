According to Rolling Stone, Cardi B is asking for a "permanent injunction" against Youtuber Tasha K.

On Thursday night, the "WAP" rapper and her lawyers alleged that an additional court order is necessary in order to force the Youtuber to delete all traces of false claims regarding the rapper and refrain from "repeating and republishing" her "patently false" statements.

The multi-million dollar lawsuit between Cardi and Tasha began nearly three years ago after Tasha posted more than 30 videos to YouTube, claiming the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was previously a prostitute and had abused drugs in the past. She even claimed the rapper had Herpes. Cardi has admitted that these "highly offensive" false claims impacted her mental health, even leading her to contemplate suicide.

While the Bronx rapper recently celebrated victory for her legal case against the YouTuber, it seems as if Tasha still hasn't been taking matters seriously.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cardi's brief states, "Not all of the videos and posts containing the defamatory statements have been removed from defendants’ social media accounts.” The filing goes on to mention that the Youtuber had testified in court back in January that she would not stop posting these defamatory statements unless forced to.

In an interview with ALLBLK a few weeks after Cardi's victory, Tasha went on about how she doesn't have Cardi's money. "Don't ask me for no money. I ain't got it," she said.

Cardi was quick to respond to Tasha's claims, even posting to Twitter clarifying that this is not a game to her.

"Think is a game but trust imma come for everything …..BBHMM," the rapper tweeted.

We'll keep you posted on the ongoing legal battle.