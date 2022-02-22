She was reportedly ordered to pay Cardi B approximately $4 million after losing a landmark case against the rapper, but Tasha K doesn't seem as if she's prepared to cough up the cash. We've been reporting on this case since its inception years ago after Cardi sued the YouTuber following comments that she made online.

Tasha K reportedly stated that Cardi had a sexually transmitted disease, would perform sex acts on stage with bottles, and was a drug abuser. In a recent interview, the blogger was asked about the case and if she had millions in the bank to pay Cardi B.

"I ain't got it," said Tasha K before the hosts began laughing. "Listen, I ain't got it. Don't ask me for no money. I ain't got it. But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this." She added that she is currently in the process of appealing the court's decision because she's not trying to pay anyone $4 million.

Around this time last month, Tasha K shared a video where she said she wasn't facing off just against Cardi, but a "machine" that bullied her for years during litigation. Check out a clip from her latest interview below.