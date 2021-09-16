On September 4, Cardi B gave birth to her first son with Offset, and it already looks like the mother of two has a big project ahead of her. In addition to the new album that she promised when clapping back at Joe Budden earlier this summer, reports reveal that Cardi B also has a non-music-related business venture in the works.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, Cardi B has teamed up with Starco Brands as a partner and creative director, and together, they will be launching an alcohol-infused whipped cream called WhipShots, which is described as "a playful shot of sophistication, indulgence, and luxury."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For those questioning the makeup of Cardi B's unique take on whipped cream, WhipShots is reportedly a non-dairy, vodka-infused product, so it will be able to be safely stored on shelves or behind bars. An official release date has not yet been revealed, but WhipShots is currently scheduled for a release this December.

"I’m so excited to join Starco Brands with this incredible opportunity," Cardi B announced in a statement. "Whipshots matches my style—over the top, sexy and unique. Together we’re completely innovating whipped cream and giving it an extra pop. Whipshots is Cardi in a can."

Will you be sampling Cardi B's WhipShots when it drops this holiday season?