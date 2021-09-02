Mother Nature is fuming right now. This week, we've witnessed horrific damages from Hurricane Ida in multiple parts of the country. A state of emergency was announced in New York City on Thursday morning, with viral videos of people kayaking through the streets and rats breast-stroking in the water hitting social media.

As the storm continues to ravage through America, Cardi B has shared that her Atlanta mansion, which is worth $5.5 million, flooded because of the hurricane.



"THIS STORM AINT NO HOE," she wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, before showing off the damage on her wood floors. There was a substantial amount of water on her floors, and one of her bathrooms was also flooded.

This is the home that Cardi B permanently lives at with her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture. Thankfully, it doesn't look like the damages were too bad, but this is still a pain to clean up, and the storm isn't even over yet.



Elsewhere in the country, we've seen devastating damages to homes in New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana. Hurricane Ida is officially the second most intense hurricane to ever hit the state of Louisiana, behind Hurricane Katrina.

Take a look at the damage to Cardi B's mansion below.



