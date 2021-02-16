Cardi B just hit the world with a massive karate chop, going up with her new single "Up" as it debuts at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Proving that she could follow up "WAP" with another bang, Cardi B made a big splash on the Billboard Hot 100 with her record debuting in the Top 10. Starting off at #2, "Up" becomes Cardi's ninth Top 10 record of all-time on the Hot 100, and it also makes some pretty remarkable history. According to Chart Data, the song also becomes the highest-debuting solo track by a female rapper this century on the chart, marking the first time since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" that a woman in rap hits such a high peak right off the bat all by herself.

Elsewhere on the chart, The Weeknd continues to be a strong force with two songs, "Blinding Lights" and "Save Your Tears", reaching the Top 5 of the chart. This also extends The Weeknd's record for the longest-running Top 10 single in Hot 100 history, spending 49 weeks there with "Blinding Lights".

Pop Smoke's "What You Know Bout Love" hits a new peak at #10 as well, becoming the late rapper's second song to reach the Top 10. Of course, Olivia Rodrigo extends her #1 reign with "driver's license" for another week, spending five weeks total at the top spot.

Congratulations to Cardi B and everyone else that charted this week! Are you feeling her new single?