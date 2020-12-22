Pop Smoke Lives On With New Video "What You Know Bout Love"

Pop Smoke's memory lives on as his team comes through with new visuals for "What You Know Bout Love."

Though Pop Smoke emerged as a formidable figure in the Brooklyn drill movement, with songs like "Dior" and "Christopher Walking" sounding downright menacing at times, the young rapper had many layers to his personality. In fact, his posthumous album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, executive produced by 50 Cent, spent much of its runtime highlighting Pop's romantic side. And though he is no longer with us, Pop Smoke's team has opted to keep his memory alive with a brand new music video for "What You Know Bout Love."

Directed by Oliver Cannon and comprised of unreleased footage from studio sessions and more, the video provides a welcome glimpse into Pop Smoke's behind-the-scenes process, though driving home a bittersweet reminder in the process. Specifically, given the song's playful lyrics, it wouldn't have been surprising to have seen Pop exploring a more narrative-based direction -- alas, his premature murder closed no shortage of doors. Difficult though it may be to watch Pop Smoke's new video, it's still a welcome reminder of the man behind the music, and a good excuse to go back and revisit Shoot For The Stars as the year comes to an end.

Rest in peace, Pop Smoke.