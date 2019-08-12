Men and women opt for plastic surgery for a number of reasons. Oftentimes, the decision stems from a lack of self-esteem because of your appearance. If a surgeon can help you achieve your peak physique or look, why not go for it if you've got the dough? Right? Cardi B has been incredibly open with her fans about the procedures she's had in order to look her best. After having baby Kulture last year, the superstar rapper admitted to going under the knife for her breasts and for liposuction. There were some complications with the surgeries, leading her to cancel a few shows in the days following, but she's back now and better than ever. She's even joking about her breast augmentation, teasing fans that the only reason she got it was to finally be able to hang out in the pool.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Never learning how to swim, Cardi B just wants to get in the pool on a hot day and cool off. She's joking with her loyal supporters though that before getting her boobs done, it wasn't so easy for her to jump into the pool without possibly drowning. "I can’t swim so I bought these titties so I can float," wrote the recording artist on a photo of herself showing off her assets in a see-through top.

Bardi also debuted some new braids in the shot, adding color to her signature look with purple, blue and pink dye.