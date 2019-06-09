Cardi B has been very open about her moves to get cosmetic surgery when she recently opened up to her fans during a festival performance, admitting that she got liposuction. "I should have canceled today," Cardi told her crowd. "I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna **k up my lipo. But bitch, I’m still gonna get my motherf**king money back, let’s go!”



David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A few weeks after she admitted her truth, the 26-year-old mother of two then had to cancel some shows since she was finally forced to relax and let her body heal properly post-surgery. Cardi has now gotten even more candid since sharing an image of her very swollen feet, yet another complication since her surgery. "Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy," she captioned the post.

Cardi recently sent out a message on Twitter clearing up any rumors that made it seem like she canceled her shows as a way to sell more tickets in anticipation for her September shows.

"LMAAOOO All of the shows I canceled were sold out they even put it on the news on the El Paso news.I even show ya how swollen my feet got when I get off a plane so imagine how my stomach and my back get and the pain I feel due to surgery.Stop lying on me!"