When artists are trolled online, many of them choose to ignore the hateful comments. Sometimes their "clap backs" will gain attention on social media and that will be the end of the exchange, but a person who decided to share Cardi B's address on social media received a visit from authorities.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Cardi B has regularly shared her dislike for President Donald Trump, much to the dismay to his supporters. She recently got into a verbal argument with far-right pundit Candace Owens and the rapper often trades insults with conservatives who defend America's 45th Commander-in-Chief. Earlier this year, someone decided to leak Cardi B's personal information, so to protect her property and her family, the "WAP" rapper took matters into her own hands to find out who the person was.

“They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a f*ck,” Cardi reportedly said during an Instagram Live. “Let me tell you something. Sh*t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire... I literally hired a private investigator, and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f*cking teenager. His parents were shook.”

In October 2018, Cardi pulled a similar move when she received threats online that targeted her daughter. "I got offered seven figures [for pictures of Kulture], but I’m just not ready yet," the rapper said at the time. "I get so many disgusting text messages, I had to hire a private investigator to figure out who sends me this sh*t.”

