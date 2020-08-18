Cardi B's brand new single "WAP," an acronym for "Wet Ass Pussy," has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. In fact, it's already drawing divisive responses on both ends of the spectrum, to the point where the ensuing arguments have extended beyond the song itself. Many conservative pundits wasted little time in decrying the track's bawdy lyrical content, fearing the ramifications such frivolity might have on the impressionable youth. On the other hand, the opposing side has wasted little time in elevating "WAP" onto a pedestal, treating it as a triumphant turning point in progressive culture. Suffice it to say, the track is as controversial as it is catchy.

No stranger to controversy, Cardi B has grown used to blocking out the noise -- yet given how many prominent Republicans spoke out against the track, she found herself pulled into the discourse all the same. And today, Cardi decided to go on the attack upon discovering her song being used as the backdrop for a full-fledged, Trump-centric "MAGA Boat Party."

"Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song ?" she writes, sharing a video clip of the event. "Anyways this makes my ass itchy. ....I’m callin the fbi on this festivity.They are not quarantining." Given how Cardi has been moving to integrate herself as a periphery ally of the Democratic party, recently connecting with Joe Biden for a one-on-one interview, it's likely that her latest jab at the opposition will delight those scoffing at the pearl-clutching. Yet as some fans pointed out, her music is enjoyed by all walks of life and political alignments, though she wouldn't be the first artist to draw a line in the sand where Trump is concerned.