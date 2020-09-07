As conservative pundits like Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro continue to warn against the cultural dangers of Cardi B's "WAP," the fans have rallied around the raunchy single in numbers that resemble legion. It has gotten to the point where the track has become a full-scale phenomenon, with even casual fans checking out the outlandish video if only to satiate their curiosity. And while the track has certainly drawn its fair share of criticism, the fact remains that "WAP" has been steadily holding it down at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with no sign of slowing down.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Despite only having been out for a few weeks now, "WAP" has already managed to sell over two million album-equivalent units -- in other words, double platinum. Not exactly new territory for Cardi, whose debut project Invasion Of Privacy yielded no shortage of plaques for the New York rapper. Still, it's impressive to see that her commercial dominance has yet to fade, especially given the hype surrounding her upcoming sophomore album.

What's interesting to witness amidst all the "WAP" fervor is the ensuing conversation it has sparked. While some are quick to call it an empowering celebration of female sexuality, others deem it the harbinger of a full-scale cultural collapse. To be fair, Cardi has been a divisive artist since the beginning of her career, taking all challengers with the same unapologetic energy. It's unlikely that will change anytime soon, nor will the momentum of "WAP," which seems destined to move another couple million units before her follow-up single takes over.