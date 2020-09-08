A feud between Cardi B and Candace Owens erupted on social media this weekend, with both personalities dragging the other over their political views.

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens took aim at Cardi B over her "WAP" song lyrics, which sparked an ugly debate between the two after the rapper responded. With things seemingly coming to somewhat of a halt, at least on Owens' side, she's claiming that she walked away with the win.

Prior to her declaration of victory though, more insults were shared as the war raged on.

"I’m almost 6 months pregnant and had to rip @iamcardib a new WAP," wrote Owens on Twitter, sharing a link to her live-stream about the situation. "Your baby singing wap wap wap this some dry ass pussyyyy," responded Cardi, which got Owens feeling all kinds of ways.

"Attacking an unborn child. How very DEMOCRAT of you," said Owens. She then went on to speak about abortion in the Black community, spewing a claim that the most unsafe place for a Black child is "in its mother's womb."

This led to Cardi B retweeting several posts about her feud with Candace Owens, exposing Owens' past praise of her and also getting Owens to declare victory over the rapper.

"Never listen to a person that has private security but wants the public police defunded. Never listen to a millionaire that made it here in America, but trashes our country. These Hollywood idols are frauds, leading sheep down paths they never took when they discovered success," wrote Owens, subtweeting Cardi. "To those asking— no, I was not invited to speak at Cardi B’s funeral. She is still tweeting about me. I broke @iamcardib."

Her final message was shared with an edited photo of Candace Owens as Michael Jordan, dunking over Cardi B.

Have you been following along as this war has been taking place on Twitter and Instagram?