A Cardi B imposter thought they could get away with pulling the wool over her eyes. This is how the chain of events broke down, in chronological order. Last night, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj enjoyed a lovefest on Instagram Live. During the session, each woman praising the other, with Megan Thee Stallion going as far to label her counterpart the GREATEST OF ALL TIME.

"Stop playing with Nicki Minaj like she ain't the muthafuckin' GOAT, like she ain't that bitch," Megan Thee Stallion clamored with Nicki simulcasting in front and her, and a live audience. "Thank you, Megan," Nicki responded appreciatively. "I already know the vibes on another level."

As the record states, Cardi B didn't implicate herself in the discussion at any point, during or after. But that didn't stop the aforementioned "imposter" from creating a phony account in the hopes of stirring the pot.

As you can see (above), Cardi B was wise to the imposter's ways, as she managed to detect a minor imperfection in forgery above the lower case "i" in her handle. Rest assured that Cardi B's followers are growing in strength. If the Juggalos count doctors and scientists among their ranks, you should expect nothing less from the Bardi B faithful.