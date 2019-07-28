Not all border states are meant for despair. Just ask Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, who chose to give each other the proverbial co-sign, in lieu of stepping on each other's toes at a later time. It's possible that Nicki Minaj learned a valuable lesson in camaraderie, after witnessing Cardi B come into her own.

At one point, it seemed as though Nicki Minaj was castigating Cardi B for encroaching on her territory - but eventually, she came to understand the true potency of her devoted Barbies, and her stance began to soften, coupled with the fact she was falling back in love with her high school sweetheart Kenneth Petty. That being said, t's fair to say Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion's correspondence is off to a much better start. See for yourself.

As evidenced by the above Insta Live recording, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion frolic about as if they were long lost pen pals. At one point, Megan Thee Stallion implies that she'll be in Los Angeles within 24 hours, to which Nicki responds excitedly with a "Harlem Shake" of body contortion and her overstretched word of the day: "OKAAAAAAAYY." Would a Hot Girl Meg x Nicki Minaj collaboration be of interest to you? Hit us with your thoughts in the comment section below the write-up.