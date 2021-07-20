Someone believes that Cardi B's team has been eyeballing his lyrics and he took to social media to draw a few comparisons. Veteran emcee Montana of 300 is a respected artist in the Rap game, and recently, he suggested that the Bronx rapper's bars are eerily similar to his rhymes. Cardi was recently featured on Normani's latest release "Wild Side," and people once again have been picking apart her verse.

Over the weekend, Montana of 300 hopped on Twitter with a message. "Whoever writing for @iamcardib be listening to me real closely," he said.

From the 'blood on my shoes…that’s red bottoms' to my 'You a p*ssy and a b*tch n*gga, Cat Dog'," Montana continued. "N I jus heard her say 'You P*ssy and a Rat, Tom and Jerry'. At least that writer is executing the sh*t. [fire emoji] Salute #RapGod." Responses to the tweet have been a mixed bag as some fans have praised him for his talents while others pointed out that Cardi's lyrics he mentioned were written years ago, allegedly before he released his.

Additionally, fans accused other artists like Eminem, 21 Savage, and Lil Durk of being influenced by Montana of 300's bars, as well. Check out the rapper's tweet and a few responses below.