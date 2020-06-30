Cardi B has faced numerous serious accusations about her artistic integrity, including from people who claim that she uses ghostwriters and steals lyrics. The Bronx rap star is not hearing any of that though, using her platform to clap back at a rapper named Dela Wesst, who called Cardi out for allegedly jacking "Clout" and the "Thotiana" remix.

Dela Wesst has a large audience on TikTok, using her own following to expose Cardi B for allegedly stealing her bars. She shared a video in response to a since-deleted message from the "Bodak Yellow" star, accusing Cardi of dancing around the topic before things got out of hand.

"First of all you weird ass bitch u been trying me for hot minute. You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid. SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid," she wrote.

She then went into detective mode, restoring her Pro Tools sessions to unveil the dates she wrote "Clout" and "Thotiana," revealing that they came before Wesst's versions.

"Second of all you dumb bitch you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout .I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January bitch you might have a chance," virtually yelled Cardi.

Follow the beef below, which Bardi says she will no longer entertain.

