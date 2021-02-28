Cardi B is slowly rolling out her highly anticipated sophomore album. Unleashing the second single from the unnamed project "Up" earlier this year following the success of its lead single "WAP" last summer, it looks like the Bronx-bred rapper has an extremely busy year planned ahead. Despite her busy schedule and career commitments, the 28-year-old is reminding her fans that family comes first.



Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

The "Up" rapper shared a set of photos on her Instagram page Saturday (February 27) detailing an aquarium date she and her Migos' hubby Offsettook their two-year-old daughter Kulture on. Bringing a professional photographer along for the date, Cardi and Offset were all smiles as they walked through the exhibits with the toddler. Kulture looked visibly filled with glee as well, flashing an adorable grin as she posed for pictures.

"My baby was soo happy yesterday," Cardi penned in the caption. "I’m going to enjoy every little tiny moment with my family cause when crunch time comes it gets really lonely," she finished, likely referring to her forthcoming rigorous promotional efforts.

As some users noted, none of them were wearing masks while entering the aquarium and while inside. Considering Cardi's star-power, however, it's likely they just rented out the entire facility for their family outing. Scroll through some of the shots from the outing above.

In other Cardi B news, the rapper recently got candid about how plastic surgery helped her get more confident. "I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone. When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt," she revealed to Interview Magazine.

"So, I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident." Check out a few more snaps from her Interview cover shoot as well.