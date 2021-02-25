Although she's been actively working on her music for some time, it seems that Cardi B has only been receiving her shine for the last few years. Cardi went from stripping to being a social media star, then she moved on to reality television on Love & Hip Hop New York where viewers witnessed her rap dreams get dodged by her co-stars. Now she's a Grammy-winning artist whose tracks reach the No. 1 spot effortlessly, but Cardi recently sat down with Mariah Carey for Interview magazine where she spoke about her fears in releasing her second album.

In the industry, the sophomore slump is a real thing as many artists believe their second album can ride the successful wave of the first. However, those with hit debut records often find themselves wondering why their sophomore efforts tank. Carey wanted to know if Cardi was concerned about the unofficial curse.

"People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap," said the Bronx artist. "It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like they want to see you fail." We often see this when fans of artists pit women in Rap against each other when they aren't even at odds.

"I hate the feeling when I don’t do something really good," Cardi continued. "So I want my sh*t to be good because my last album did so well, and if this one doesn’t do well, I’m going to feel really sad." Her Bardi Gang is awaiting news of Cardi's next project. "Up" is the first offering from the record, leaving many to believe that the album will arrive sooner than later.

